KBC Group NV Sells 17,872 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,725,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,340,000 after acquiring an additional 145,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,555,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,295 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,872,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,666,000 after purchasing an additional 414,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,824,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 418,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

