Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Trading 27.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 664,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 737% from the average session volume of 79,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Kestrel Gold Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kestrel Gold

In other news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.