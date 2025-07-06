Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $58.94 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.