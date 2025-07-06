Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $58.94 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

In other news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,764.50. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $59,819.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,175.68. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.