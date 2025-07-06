Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 3,699,857 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

F stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

