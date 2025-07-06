Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,104 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

