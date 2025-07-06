Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

