Keybank National Association OH Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

