KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $914.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $803.85 and its 200 day moving average is $733.70. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $928.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.