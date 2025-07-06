Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Knowles Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Knowles’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 23,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Knowles by 118.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 12.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.