Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 48.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 138.6% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital



Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

