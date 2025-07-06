LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. LandBridge has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LandBridge

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

