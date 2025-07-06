Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $29.60 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $27,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,178.40. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

