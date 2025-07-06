Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.