Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley lowered Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE LMND opened at $42.27 on Friday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,175. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,385. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,509,545 shares of company stock worth $78,775,964. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

