LifeWealth Investments LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 97,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 200,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

