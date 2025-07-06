Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

LNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $99.45 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 509.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 217,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

