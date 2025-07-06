Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 71,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5%

META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $658.89 and its 200-day moving average is $630.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.