Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.