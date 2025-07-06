LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

LiveOne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LiveOne by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth $63,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.