LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.