LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

