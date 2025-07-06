Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Financial Comparison

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A MarineMax 2.35% 5.01% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.8% of MarineMax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of MarineMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maison Luxe and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00 MarineMax 0 0 5 1 3.17

MarineMax has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and MarineMax”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million 0.03 $1.67 million $0.01 0.05 MarineMax $2.42 billion 0.25 $38.07 million $2.45 11.34

MarineMax has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarineMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MarineMax beats Maison Luxe on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

