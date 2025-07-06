Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Maricann Group from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Maricann Group Price Performance

About Maricann Group

Maricann Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

