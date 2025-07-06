MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MarineMax Trading Up 0.3%

MarineMax stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.12 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5,825.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

