Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,426,963 shares of company stock valued at $757,297,707. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

AMZN stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

