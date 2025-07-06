Mark Higgins Sells 147,090 Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Higgins sold 147,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.31), for a total value of £141,206.40 ($192,668.03).

AO World Price Performance

AO opened at GBX 97 ($1.32) on Friday. AO World plc has a 12-month low of GBX 77.15 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.56. The company has a market capitalization of £564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

