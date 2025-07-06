Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 30,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.