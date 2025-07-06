Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Materion stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. Materion has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Materion by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,838,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 66,993.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 174,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $9,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $10,399,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Materion by 41.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

