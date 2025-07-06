Mather Group LLC. Acquires 161 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

