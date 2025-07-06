Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS SHYD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

