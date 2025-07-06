Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 19,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 167.4% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 203,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 111.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

