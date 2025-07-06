Mather Group LLC. Has $113,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.