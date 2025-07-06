Mather Group LLC. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 510.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 369,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,923,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,882,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Shares of PAYC opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

