Mather Group LLC. Has $75,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after buying an additional 485,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

