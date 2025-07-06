Mather Group LLC. Has $76,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

