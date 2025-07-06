Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 144.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $277.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

