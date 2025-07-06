Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invitation Home by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 99,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Invitation Home
In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Invitation Home Trading Up 0.3%
NYSE:INVH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.
Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.
Invitation Home Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
