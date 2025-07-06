Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 71.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $472.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.88.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

