Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.