Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veralto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after buying an additional 401,228 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.