Mather Group LLC. Sells 173 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 394,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 250,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.6%

SWK stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.