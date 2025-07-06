Mather Group LLC. Sells 243,469 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,521,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,658,000 after purchasing an additional 843,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE ADM opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

