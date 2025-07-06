Mather Group LLC. Sells 376 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

