Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after buying an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mattel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

