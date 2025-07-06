McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.