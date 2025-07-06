McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $719.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.75. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $736.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

