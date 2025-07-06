Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

MPW opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

