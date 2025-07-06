MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

MeiraGTx Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.24. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 241.05% and a negative net margin of 484.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 882,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,964. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,284,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,634,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 17.9% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 789,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

