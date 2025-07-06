Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.00, for a total value of $382,503.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,360,362. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,837.41. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,285 shares of company stock valued at $105,518,153 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.89 and its 200 day moving average is $630.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

