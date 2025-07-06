Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

MIRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,069.75. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,611,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

