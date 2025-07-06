Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 472.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

